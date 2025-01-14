4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
FDMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
