HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Stock Price

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of BRNS stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

