HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $291.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

