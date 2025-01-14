The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.60 and traded as low as $33.75. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 11,837 shares traded.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

