Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYL opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $109.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

