Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as low as $5.66. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 356,380 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $256.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 314.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 367,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

