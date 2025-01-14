GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.21 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 68.30 ($0.84). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,486,552 shares changing hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 341.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of £604.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.34.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -402.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GCP Infrastructure Investments

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

In other news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £4,008.90 ($4,905.65). Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

