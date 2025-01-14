Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.48 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.06). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 252.18 ($3.09), with a volume of 782,078 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 320 ($3.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGAM

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 6.6 %

About Morgan Advanced Materials

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.48. The company has a market capitalization of £717.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.