Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.48 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.06). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 252.18 ($3.09), with a volume of 782,078 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 320 ($3.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
