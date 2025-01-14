Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 392.75 ($4.81) and traded as low as GBX 387.11 ($4.74). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 390 ($4.77), with a volume of 12,495 shares traded.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3,545.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.75.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

