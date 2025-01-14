U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

