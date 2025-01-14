Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.34 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 42.71 ($0.52). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 42.71 ($0.52), with a volume of 11,316 shares trading hands.

Tribal Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.34. The firm has a market cap of £91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,271.20 and a beta of 0.35.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

