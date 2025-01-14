Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $10.39. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 134,919 shares traded.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.