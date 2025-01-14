Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $10.39. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 134,919 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
