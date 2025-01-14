Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.60 and traded as low as C$8.25. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 207,418 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.07.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.60.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

