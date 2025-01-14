North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.50 and traded as low as C$46.76. North West shares last traded at C$46.89, with a volume of 80,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded North West from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other North West news, Senior Officer John King sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total transaction of C$240,451.20. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total transaction of C$252,436.80. Insiders have sold 10,461 shares of company stock worth $547,938 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

