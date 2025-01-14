WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.34 and traded as low as $9.56. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 56,618 shares traded.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,057.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

