West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.62 and traded as low as $19.75. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 25,830 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

West Bancorporation Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 78.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,539.49. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 267.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 291.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

