AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €33.77 ($34.81) and traded as high as €34.55 ($35.62). AXA shares last traded at €33.84 ($34.89), with a volume of 3,872,889 shares changing hands.
AXA Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.77.
About AXA
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.