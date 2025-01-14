Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
Shares of ADVOF opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Adtran Networks has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $21.70.
About Adtran Networks
