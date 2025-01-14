Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.32 and traded as low as $32.96. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 249,389 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after buying an additional 540,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,075,000 after acquiring an additional 494,988 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 118.2% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 394,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 213,838 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 426.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 237,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 192,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,316 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

