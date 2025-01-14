Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expands By 1,125.3%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

adidas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.18.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADDYY. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of adidas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in adidas stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

