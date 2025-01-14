Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 1,541,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

