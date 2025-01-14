Scotiabank Has Negative View of Devon Energy FY2024 Earnings

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.55. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,747,000 after acquiring an additional 206,884 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the period. EnCap Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $408,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,079,000 after acquiring an additional 361,968 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

