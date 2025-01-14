Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,537,700 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 29,572,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 308.8 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of ACGBF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Agricultural Bank of China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

