Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in December

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Absa Group Trading Up 1.3 %
AGRPY stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.40.
Absa Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.