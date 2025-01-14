AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 506.8% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

AIA Group stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

