AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 506.8% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIA Group Price Performance
AIA Group stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.
AIA Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AIA Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.