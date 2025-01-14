Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 83.8% in December

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Trading Up 5.6 %

AABB opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

