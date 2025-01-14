Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 83.8% in December

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Trading Up 5.6 %
AABB opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
