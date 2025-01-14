Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 64.2%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
