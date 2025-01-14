Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
Shares of AHNR stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Athena Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Gold
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.