Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

Shares of AHNR stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

