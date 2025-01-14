Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $261.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.74.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $213.06 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.97. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,630,000 after buying an additional 149,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

