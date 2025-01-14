Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

Shares of MRE opened at C$8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$644.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.35 and a 1 year high of C$14.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.73.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,140.00. 11.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

