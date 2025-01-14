Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MRE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.
View Our Latest Analysis on Martinrea International
Martinrea International Trading Up 2.7 %
Insider Activity at Martinrea International
In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,140.00. 11.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.