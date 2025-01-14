Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$22.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$22.25 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.38.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$16.72 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$16.59 and a 1 year high of C$21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

