Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research firms have commented on ARI. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 46.13 and a current ratio of 46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.