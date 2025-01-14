Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXR.UN shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

NXR.UN opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.47 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The company has a market cap of C$531.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$393,845.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,708 shares of company stock valued at $438,844. Insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

