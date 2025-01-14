Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Truist Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $109.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

EXE stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

