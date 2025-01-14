Q3 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties Cut by Zacks Research

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXP. Compass Point raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Boston Properties stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

