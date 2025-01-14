FY2026 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Boosted by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.36.

CNX opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

In other CNX Resources news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,928,250. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 202,890 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 311.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after buying an additional 466,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

