Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quebecor FY2026 Earnings

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

