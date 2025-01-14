Scotiabank Forecasts TSE:TXG FY2026 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. TD Securities upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.81.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$28.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.79 and a 1 year high of C$32.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

