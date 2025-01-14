Q2 EPS Forecast for Alliant Energy Increased by Analyst

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $42,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,260,000 after acquiring an additional 512,429 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 698.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 394,920 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $10,705,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,141.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 172,353 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

