FY2026 Earnings Forecast for OPAL Fuels Issued By Scotiabank

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPAL Fuels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. The consensus estimate for OPAL Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.
OPAL Fuels Trading Down 3.0 %
OPAL stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.54. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.18.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
