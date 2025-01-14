FY2026 Earnings Forecast for OPAL Fuels Issued By Scotiabank

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPAL Fuels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. The consensus estimate for OPAL Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 3.0 %

OPAL stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.54. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 83.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.