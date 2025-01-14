FY2026 Earnings Forecast for OPAL Fuels Issued By Scotiabank

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALFree Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPAL Fuels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. The consensus estimate for OPAL Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 3.0 %

OPAL stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.54. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 83.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

