Scotiabank Weighs in on Asana’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Asana in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Verkhovski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 427,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $3,159,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $3,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

