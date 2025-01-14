What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:AG FY2026 Earnings?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

TSE:AG opened at C$8.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.60. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.23 and a 1-year high of C$11.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.56%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

