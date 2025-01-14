FY2026 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Issued By Scotiabank

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$470.93 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGC

OceanaGold Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.89 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 1.62.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.