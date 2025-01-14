Zacks Research Has Positive View of Shake Shack Q1 Earnings

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.48. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $3,653,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 407,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,647,206.34. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

