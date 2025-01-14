Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for ACI Earnings

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.68 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2,243.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

