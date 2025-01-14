What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Newmont FY2026 Earnings?

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -65.79%.

In other Newmont news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 262.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,728,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

