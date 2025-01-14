What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for MBRX FY2029 Earnings?

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Moleculin Biotech in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff expects that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($7.98) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

