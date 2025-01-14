National Bank Financial Weighs in on LAAC FY2026 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance
LAAC opened at $2.86 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $463.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.