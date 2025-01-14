National Bank Financial Weighs in on LAAC FY2026 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

LAAC opened at $2.86 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $463.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 3.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 122,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth about $10,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.