Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for IRWD Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.31 million, a PE ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 0.34. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $44,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.