Brokers Set Expectations for TELUS FY2026 Earnings

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.72 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TU. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU opened at $13.79 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 316,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 240.43%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

